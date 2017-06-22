This Fully Customizable Kitchen Requires Just One Hand to Do the Work

Most of us take for granted our ability to perform simple cooking tasks—chopping, grating, even just boiling water. But for disabled cooks, the most basic step in a recipe can become a challenge. With that thought in mind, German designer Dirk Biotto created chopchop, a customizable counter for the physically impaired. Not only does it make life easier for the handicapped, it would look right at home in even the sleekest, most modern kitchen.

Biotto displayed his kitchen in Cologne last month to great reviews and it’s already up for a German design award. He tried to consider every aspect of cooking. The sink is sloped to make it easy to slide pots and pans in and out for those who might have a hard time lifting them. A grid of steel bolts holds produce in place so it can be chopped with one hand and a built-in grater lets users shred cheese without lifting it off the counter. It’s also built from a series of interlocking tubes so it can be customized to any height.

To make sure he’d accounted for everything, Biotto did a lot of testing around different disabilities. He cooked with one hand, he cooked from a wheelchair, he even designed a suit that limited his mobility and blurred his vision to mimic what an elderly home cook might have to go through. And while it isn’t for sale yet, you can contact him and follow the news on his website to get more details on possible production.

