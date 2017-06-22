Fear No Subway Pole! Fight Germs Safely with These Luxe, All-Natural Hand Sanitizers

This piece originally appeared on Instyle.com.

There’s nothing exactly glamorous about fighting off bacteria, but what if we told you there was a chicer alternative to the pocket-sized under-$5 hand sanitizers you've used in the past? In addition to smelling great, our favorites also moisturize the skin. Best of all, unlike many others on the market, these four are free of triclosan, an antibacterial compound that some studies suggest might have averse affects on health.

Jurlique Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer

The lightweight moisturizers in this all-natural formula will leave you with the silkiest of hands, and the fresh scent will have you re-applying whenever you get a chance. ($15; birchbox.com)

Frais Spa Hand Sanitizer

This non-toxic sanitizer eliminates 99.9 percent of all germs using sugarcane alcohol, while eight essential oils hydrate and scent skin in the process. ($29; birchbox.com)

Aesop Resurrection Rinse-Free Hand Wash

Infused with mandarin orange and lavender, Aesop's quick-drying gel kills microbes while also adding moisture. The travel size bottle is perfect for slipping into your clutch to use during a night out. ($10; net-a-porter.com)

Jao Hand Refresher

98.5% natural, Jao's blend tackles tough bacteria--think strep and staph--in just a minute. A bonus: Its therapeutic oils waft a spa-like scent (think: sage, geranium, eucalyptus, and chamomile) that's a welcome change from the smell of standard disinfectants. ($10; jaobrand.com)

