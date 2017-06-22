Farmers' Market Fashion Tips

Summer is nearly here, which means one thing: farmer’s market season. Now, yes, farmers' markets are known for being totally chill and relaxed, but this doesn’t mean they aren’t an opportunity to be fashion forward. We talked to some fashion bloggers and designers about their go­-to outfits for their weekend jaunt to find the perfect tomatoes and jams.

Ashley Nelson of Impossibly Imperfect

When I head to the famers' market on the weekend, I practically have a uniform down. I opt for an easy look that still lets me feel pulled together. When it’s optimal weather, I go with a chambray dress paired with flat sandals and a wide-brimmed hat, because I always wind up staying outside longer than anticipated. If the weather isn’t bright and sunny, I put on a pair of overalls, a stripped tee and Converse sneakers.

Rebecca Spencer of Preppy Panache

Go for espadrille slides or cute sneakers. You're going to be on your feet for a few hours, and you want to be comfortable. Who knows if you'll be walking through a market on a lawn or dirt, so keep your toes covered.

Slim boyjeans are also great. I grab these whenever I know I'm going to be outside for a period of a few hours. They're the easiest to dress up and down, super comfortable and versatile. Not to mention having easily accessible pockets makes grabbing your shopping list super easy. As for a top, I'd go for a patterned tank to keep the outfit interesting and casual and layer it with either a cardigan or anorak for early morning or when the sun dips or you go inside with blasting AC.

For the bag, grab something cross-body or a backpack made of lightweight material. You want something that'll fit most if not all of what you're buying and won't feel like you're backpacking through the Alps by the end of the day. This backpack by Everlane fits all those criteria. Toss on a hat or sunnies—whichever is your preference for blocking the sun from your eyes—and don't forget the sunscreen.

Dorie Golkin, cofounder of Of Mercer

How about a fun sundress for a warmer day, like the Jay Dress from Of Mercer, with a brown leather belt and straw hat? It is a little fancier but still allows for flexible movement! And of course a great pair of aviators. Then throw all your goodies in this cute bag from the new Reese Witherspoon site, Draper James.

Related: Messy Eaters Can Finally Wear White Worry-Free

The Best Way to Bring Beer to Your Yoga Class

This Robo Stylist App Will Help You Dress for Weather and Dates