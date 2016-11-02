11 New Fall Grooming Essentials

As the cooler air and accompanying dryness sets in, a little exfoliation and moisture are also in the immediate forecast. Before your skin and hair are sapped by the inevitable harsh elements, mid-fall grooming should take center stage with these new multi-tasking products for any guy or gal (and if you’re sharing, all the better!).
Stimulate, hydrate, your skin and hair repair starts now…
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement