11 New Fall Grooming Essentials

As the cooler air and accompanying dryness sets in, a little exfoliation and moisture are also in the immediate forecast. Before your skin and hair are sapped by the inevitable harsh elements, mid-fall grooming should take center stage with these new multi-tasking products for any guy or gal (and if you’re sharing, all the better!).

Stimulate, hydrate, your skin and hair repair starts now…

Meow Meow Tweet Sugar Scrub

To slough away those dry patches and for general unclogging, this new fair trade sugar scrub in rose cacao promotes a quick turnover of your skin’s cells, balances oil production and rids your pores of nasty city grime.  Plus the warm, intoxicating scent of fair trade sugar and cocoa meets sweet, floral roses uplifts on those chilly evenings. $36

Hairprint Scalp Wash

For city slickers, this perfectly unisex new line from Hairprint (touting nine natural products) includes a fittingly titled back-to-basics wash benefiting all types. Perk up with this cold-pressed scalp stimulant using finely ground walnut shells that exfoliate and anti-oxidant laden green coffee bean extract that tackle residue, invigorate the scalp, reduce inflammation and even help reduce thinning hair. $22

COSMOS Face Wash

From the folks at the beloved Earth Tu Face, COSMOS' new daily use face wash appeals to a universal crowd. A proper foaming wipes away the remains of the day using a burst of pure botanicals and plant oils. Aloe vera heals the skin and palmrosa balances both oily and dry skin while lavender calms inflammation (thanks a lot, cold weather!) and leaves a delicate scent. $32

Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Cream

Employing an old-school whipped formula, the cheekily-titled Drunk Elephant uses a blend of six African oils for serious hydration.  All skin types will slurp up this thick, non-greasy cream made blissfully sans toxins. Plantain extract recovers elasticity, antioxidant fermented Green Tea is for anti-aging and it's loaded with Vitamin C and omegas! Trust us, your skin will thank you. $60

Neville Hair Pomade

From the perennially hip Soho House grooming outfit, Neville Hair continues the tradition of the classic British barbershop with a new water-based pomade. Using maca extract to stimulate hair growth, lupine peptides to create shine and horsetail extract keeps dandruff at bay, MasterBarber Tim Harrigan informs, “Depending on the amount used this can give a textured or a slicker wet look.” $20

LOVE + SAGE Lip Balm

For those of us with chapped lips, the folks at Brooklyn-based Love + Sage put together a lovely, non-toxic, plant-based combination of shea butter, coconut oil and beeswax. They make for the perfect lip-moisturizing companion at work, play and travel. $12

BABE Charcoal Wash

Like its name suggests, this girls-just-wanna-have-fun beauty line of lotions and scrubs also has an on-trend organic charcoal hand wash. The ancient Egyptians had the right idea using this ingredient to clean wounds and remove toxins.  With uplifting pink grapefruit and invigorating rosemary essential oils, it'll keep those paws gloriously clean! $38

Beardbrand Utility Balm

Slather away gents! These all-natural, all-terrain Silver Line balms in handsome packaging work on just about everything body-related—from keeping your beard velvety soft, to deep conditioning dry skin patches on hands, elbows and to yes, even keeping your fly tattoos looking vibrant and moisturized. $32

Kérastase Nutritive Crème Magistrale

‘Tis the season for split ends and bone dry hair! Thankfully, this extra creamy, unisex leave-in balm melts into your hair using a new Nutribalm technology (with a lovely scent), providing a much-needed protective coating. Working double duty, it also tames pesky frizz, fly-aways and keeps your hair shiny and lightweight. $43

Recipe for Men Ultra Sensitive Facial Cleanser

To fight damage from the environment and combat the day’s wear and tear, this ultra-mild, gentle cleanser helps detoxify, shrink pores and quell some of that shiny skin. With a clean lemon scent, lather on before a shave and voilà, you’re out the door with a new lease on life! $25

