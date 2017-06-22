Fabric Created That Permanently Smells Like Whiskey

While the rest of us are trying to get the smell of alcohol out of our clothes, a team of scientists have developed a fabric that permanently smells like Johnnie Walker whiskey. And it’s coming to a fancy tweed scarf near you.

The so-called “smart fabric”—because nothing is as smart as smelling like booze—was developed at the Heriot-Watt University’s School of Textiles and Design in Scotland (where else?) for Johnnie Walker and clothing company Harris Tweed Hebrides. BBC reports that Johnnie Walker claims the cloth has a “subtle aroma” featuring the “key notes of the nose” of their whiskey, including “rich malt, golden vanilla, red fruit and dark chocolate tones.” The aroma even has its own name: “Aqua Alba.”

More amazingly, the scent doesn’t fade after multiple cleanings. Harris Tweed Hebrides states that “this scent is layered into the fabric throughout the finishing process and is permanently imbued in the tweed.”

Products using these new fabrics should be hitting European markets soon. Meanwhile, we Americans will just have to continue smelling like whiskey the old-fashioned way—by dabbing Jack Daniel’s behind our ears.

