Edible Oils Are the Solution to Your Chapped Lips

Here's a tasty solution for the beating this winter put on your lips: Fragrant oils like coconut, olive, almond and hazelnut. Oils have been a go-to of estheticians, celebrities and models for beautiful, healthy skin. But they are just as effective on lips.

Lips don’t have oil or sweat glands and are, therefore, susceptible to drying. Oils can add moisture and a subtle sheen to them. These oils, which all pull double duty in the food world, are some of the best on the market.

Clarins uses hazelnut oil due to its high fatty acid content. Combined with Jojoba oils lips are left nourished and plump. Try the honey-scented oil.

This plumping oil gets its kick from cinnamon bark. While, olive oil, castor seed oil and argan oil provide moisture for all day hydration.

Virgin coconut oil and olive oil give this lip treatment its moisturizing properties while eucalyptus oil cools and calms dry lips.

This lip treatment has deep conditioning oils like apricot kernel and coriander fruit and comes in 8 subtle tints.

This lux treatment is made with 10 plant oils, like hazelnut, rose hip, olive, almond, green tea and 14 essential oils like vanilla, lavender, and lemon all in a sleek applicator with a 24-karat gold-plated tip.

Solid fair trade argan oil will leave your lips feeling soft and smooth and you feeling good about your purchase.

Related: 9 DIY Skin Treatments to Make in Your Kitchen

5 Things to Do with Olive Oil from an Italian Multitasker

5 Beer Beauty Products that Promise Shiny Hair and Clear Skin