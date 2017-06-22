A D.C. Antiques Collector Has Curated the Perfect Line of Menswear

D.C. locals know retail-packed style destination CityCenterDC as a home for highbrow labels from Hermes and Burberry to Dior and Louis Vuitton.

So the arrival of The Great Republic at CityCenter is good news for shoppers who suffer sticker shock at those upscale stores. And thanks to its new online store customers don’t even have to call the Capitol City home.

The shop, owned by acclaimed antiques collector Edward Papczun, brilliantly bridges both new and old. The brick-and-mortar store is packed with hidden treasures of books, bronzes, maps, and posters, alongside in-demand guys' accessories like cufflinks and briefcases. The kind of stuff you can bet nobody else will have. Many times, because it's older than your dad – and maybe his, too.

Best Gift Bets For the man who has everything, including a need for travel, grab a pure copper-cast Great America Flask ($200). Pair it with a "Hey Handsome" dopp kit ($75), and an assortment of Bravado's solid tin travel colognes ($17.95).

Best In-Store, All-Purpose Purchase Those shopping in-store should pick up L.A.-based label Sandast's Bourbon-J briefcase in cognac ($900). This multi-pocket attaché will fit everything while still standing out in a crowd.

Stuff No One Else Will Have Serious collector/spender picks include a framed, 38-Star American flag ($3,950), a first-edition engraving of Washington’s famous Crossing of the Delaware (available in-stores only), a fully restored 1946 Indian Chief Motorcycle (available in-store only, price upon request), and to a first-edition of Mark Twain’s Tom Sawyer Abroad by Huck Finn ($1,950).

