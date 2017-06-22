Converse Teams up with the Andy Warhol Foundation on Soup Can Sneakers

You can snag Chuck Taylors that honor everything from Jimi Hendrix to Chinese New Year, and Converse is teaming up with the Andy Warhol Foundation for a line printed with the artist’s famous Campbell’s soup cans. It’s a cool partnership as Warhol was a fan of Chucks. He silk-screened his own pair back in the ‘80s.

After they go on sale early next month, a portion of the funds raised from the shoes will go to the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.

Converse is planning a wide release so you should be able to find them wherever you typically buy your Chucks for $35 to $90 depending on which soup shoe you choose. They might be a nice change from wearing ginger ale sneakers every day.

