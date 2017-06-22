Converse Teams up with the Andy Warhol Foundation on Soup Can Sneakers

© Converse
Noah Kaufman
June 22, 2017

You can snag Chuck Taylors that honor everything from Jimi Hendrix to Chinese New Year, and Converse is teaming up with the Andy Warhol Foundation for a line printed with the artist’s famous Campbell’s soup cans. It’s a cool partnership as Warhol was a fan of Chucks. He silk-screened his own pair back in the ‘80s.

After they go on sale early next month, a portion of the funds raised from the shoes will go to the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.

Converse is planning a wide release so you should be able to find them wherever you typically buy your Chucks for $35 to $90 depending on which soup shoe you choose. They might be a nice change from wearing ginger ale sneakers every day.

Related: Go See the World's First 4D Dress at New York's Museum of Modern Art 
A Coffee-Infused Blazer Will Keep You Smelling Fresh 
This Shoe is Designed Specifically for Bartenders 

 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up