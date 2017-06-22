$20,000 Jewelry Made By Cheetos Is All Sold Out

Seems someone just found it really easy to be really cheesy – that is, assuming you think spending $20,000 on Cheetos brand jewelry is “cheesy.” Actually, maybe some other words would better describe that decision…

This holiday season in an attempt to get a little bit more attention to Cheetos online store, alongside other items like Flamin’ Hot Pants and Chester Cheetah’s Cheesy Cufflinks, the snack brand put up for sale a $20,000 Eye of the Cheetah ring and earring set. As of today, the “truly one of a kind” jewelry is listed as out of stock, meaning it appears someone decided to throw down plenty of cheddar to make one of the world’s most expensive ironic fashion statements. Has anyone checked to see if Martin Shkreli is wearing any new orange-hued earrings?

Though clearly the whole concept is meant to be a bit humorous, Cheetos did try to play up the actual quality of the pieces. The 18k yellow gold set, despite being credited to Chester Cheetah, was actually created by “a local designer here in the Dallas Fort Worth area,” according to a Cheetos rep. And it has some serious specs. “The ring features a lavish orange sapphire, carat weight 4.7, while each earring boasts matching orange sapphires, total carat weight 2.89,” the Cheetos shop states. “The entire set is encrusted with over 190 black and white diamonds, total carat weight 3.0.” That’s fancier than any jewelry I own whether designed by a cartoon cheetah or not.

Before the jewelry went out of stock, Cheetos Senior Director of Marketing Ryan Matiyow discussed who he thought could be a potential buyer. “It's really [marketed] towards the ultimate Cheetos fan who really wants to put on display the love that they have for the brand,” he told Mashable. "That's really who would be the hyper target, I would say, for the jewelry set.” See, I figured it was marketed towards a billionaire who had lost a bet.

Regardless, if you want to get someone the perfect Cheetos gift this Christmas, it looks like you’re stuck buying something like Cheetos brand Cheeteau Perfume. I’ll let you decide whether you think that will get them as excited as $20,000 worth of jewelry.