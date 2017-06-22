This Brooklyn Boutique Has A Cereal Bar

This piece originally appeared on Wallpaper.

When Kith founder Ronnie Fieg opened his flagship store in Brooklyn, he strategically opted for a spot on Flatbush Avenue close to the Barclays Center. 'We chose the location because we felt like the neighborhood needed it,' says Fieg. That was four years ago. Now Fieg is expanding Kith Brooklyn from 800 sq ft to 4,500 sq ft.



He tapped Snarkitecture, the Brooklyn-based design firm founded by Daniel Arsham and Alex Mustonen, to design the interiors for the stark white space, which includes Brooklyn’s first cereal cafe, and a VIP area with a bar and screening room. 'In terms of overall feel, we wanted this location to be different than the [first] Bleecker Street space, which has a dark floor and ceiling,' says Arsham. 'Kith Brooklyn is the visual opposite – the infinity mirrors expand the space and the white Carrara herringbone tiled flooring is something we had wanted to incorporate into one of our projects, and this was the right use.'



The cereal bar, Kith Treats, has 24 menu options (including Apple Jacks, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Frosted Flakes), 25 additional toppings (from Oreos to Kit-Kat) and five types of milk (hemp milk is one of the options), served in mini white shoe boxes and milk bottles.



'Cereal has always been an obsession of mine,' says Fieg. 'Growing up, my parents wouldn’t let me eat sugar cereals. So I used to have to eat my friends’ cereal when I would visit their houses after school.' Customers can also collect proof of purchase tickets to redeem for prizes like limited edition Kith and Nike tennis balls.



The Kith Brooklyn boutique will offer the label’s in-house line of upscale streetwear, along with high-end labels like Public School, Pierre Balmain, John Elliott + Co, Y-3, and Off-White. A vast array of sneakers – 'the best selection of footwear you’ll see anywhere in the world', says Fieg – will also be available.

Related: All warmed up: MoMA PS1's weekend party series puts a design slant on summer revelry

The W* House: furnish your house with the click of a mouse, the Wallpaper* way

A whimsical punk edge: Christofle reveals this year's Studio concept