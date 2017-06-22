Book Now: 5 of The Most Beautiful Waterfront Hotels in the US

This piece originally appeared on Purewow.com.

We’ve already told you about the most incredible beaches in the world. Now these are the best waterfront hotels you can find stateside. Get ready to book yourself a room.

1. Four Seasons Resort Hualalai

Every room at this Big Island resort has ocean views overlooking the dramatic volcanic rock coast. Bonus: seawater and freshwater swimming pools, plus an open-air spa teeming with tropical plants.

72-100 Ka'upulehu Dr., Kailua-Kona, Hawaii; 808-325-8200 or fourseasons.com

2. The Inn Above Tide

​Gaze out at the San Francisco Bay from your own private balcony. Pop the Champagne, light a fire and then sink into lavender bubbles in your luxurious in-room soaking tub.

30 El Portal, Sausalito, California; 415-332-9535 or innabovetide.com

3. Gurney's Montauk Resort and Seawater Spa

Formerly Gurney’s Inn, this Hamptons spot recently underwent a major face-lift. The wow factor: It’s got North America’s only ocean-fed, sand-filtered seawater pool.

290 Old Montauk Hwy., Montauk, New York; 631-668-2345 orgurneysinn.com

4. Mandarin Oriental Miami

​Located on the small residential island of Brickell Key (within walking distance of downtown), this swanky Miami resort has a private beach and a weekly Friday night party to rival South Beach revelry.

500 Brickell Key Dr., Miami, Florida; 305-913-8288 ormandarinoriental.com

5. Marina Del Rey Hotel

​Book a room overlooking the marina at the newly renovated and re-opened Marina Del Rey Hotel and pencil in ample infinity pool and sundeck time.

13534 Bali Way, Marina Del Rey; 310-946-0762 or pacificahotels.com

Related: Virtually Travel The Globe

8 Celebrities Crushing Karaoke

The Only Handbag You Need