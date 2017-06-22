Blake Lively Proves She Even Looks Good As a Sandwich

This piece originally appeared on InStyle.com.

Blake Lively has proven she looks good in literally anything.The Age of Adaline star shared a self portrait on her Instagram account complete with a bread face, cherry jam for blush, dill lashes, mozzarella and jelly beans for her eyes, chocolate for her mole,crust hair (with a little maple syrup to capture her shiny locks) and a lettuce neckpiece.

Though Lively is quite handy around the kitchen and crafty as we have seen on her lifestyle site Preserve, these works of art were by chef Marie Saba. Lively is a huge fan of the food artist and requested that she make food versions of herself as well as husband Ryan Reynolds on Saba's Instagram! Lively wrote on her portrait, "@mariesaba you made my dreams true. I finally are what I eat! Am. What I eat. You are what YOU eat. But I'm LITERALLY what I eat."

Saba also did a great job with Reynolds portrait--she managed to make him even more delicious with Nutella hair and a bacon suit.

The professional chef and blogger who has a site called Cocina Marie has turned many celebrities into food including George Clooney, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Jon Hamm.

