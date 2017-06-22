The Best-Looking Way to Keep Your Phone Charged

Avoiding a dead phone when you’re out and about could be as easy as sliding it into your purse. Kate Spade announced today a partnership with Everpurse, which, in 2012, launched an insanely successful crowdfunding campaign for their phone-charging bag technology. The stylish and functional new line will include clutches, totes and backpacks and will run between $198-$698. The bags themselves will need to be charged, but the battery-powered pockets should last for about two days. This is all good news for anyone who relies on one of those ugly, bulky battery pack cases for extra phone life or has resorted to the beg/borrow/steal method to find a phone charger at a bar. Look for the high-tech designer bags starting in September at Kate Spade stores in New York, Nordstrom and Everpurse.com.

