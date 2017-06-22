The Best Bright Food Nail Art to Celebrate the First Day of Spring

FWx Editors
June 22, 2017

It might not look like it on the East Coast, but today is the first day of spring. And nothing says spring like a bright manicure. Our favorite nail artist Mei Kawajiri worked her magic and miniaturized some of our favorite work from graphic designer Tyler Spangler. Burgers, pancakes bananas and more. Check out the full set below.

 

