The Best Bright Food Nail Art to Celebrate the First Day of Spring

It might not look like it on the East Coast, but today is the first day of spring. And nothing says spring like a bright manicure. Our favorite nail artist Mei Kawajiri worked her magic and miniaturized some of our favorite work from graphic designer Tyler Spangler. Burgers, pancakes bananas and more. Check out the full set below.

Related: Choupette Lagerfeld Nail Art Is the Best Way to Prepare for Paris Fashion Week

Introducing Nail Art Recipes So You'll Never Forget a Cocktail Ingredient Again

You Can Wear Real Looking Ramen Necklaces and Tons of Other Crazy Food Jewelry