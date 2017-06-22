The Bento Watch Is the Smart Watch We Really Need

The Apple Watch hasn’t quite become the game changing wearable some predicted, but a multi-purpose timepiece is still a good idea. Enter the Bento Watch for your fashionable, snack-loving friends.

Leave it to the Japanese to find a way to incorporating technology with snacking. The new Bento Watch, say Kotaku, comes with a chef-prepared meal already inside. Obviously, this is smaller than your average bento box – it’s a watch after all – and so the ingredients are chopped into tiny precise pieces. We imagine this makes this not only the tastiest smart watch yet, but also the cutest.

Related: There Were Edible Smart Watches at the Tokyo Marathon

Obviously, utensils are necessary as well. The Bento Watch also comes with teeny tiny pop-out chopsticks.

Sadly, the one-of-a-kind watch—created by Kyoto-based agriculture company Takii Seeds—is just for fun and not available for purchase. But we shall continue to dream.