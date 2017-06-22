A Belt That Makes Sure Your Phone Will Never Die in a Bar Again

This post has been updated to reflect the technology used in the belt's design

According to a survey late last year, the biggest complaint people had about their smartphones was that they just wouldn’t stay charged. And even though plenty of bars, restaurants and other places people with smartphones gather have installed charging stations, no one really wants to be that person standing in the corner waiting for a little more phone juice on a Friday night. Enter XOO: a company making belts with a built-in battery so your phone is never in danger of dying.

Like seemingly every small but incredibly useful technological innovation over the last year, the XOO belt ran a successful crowdfunding campaign earlier this winter, raising almost $78,000. They also recently partnered with British design house Casely-Hayford for a more fashionable take on their wearable charging station.The tech in the belts is an entirely new take from other mobile charging stations or phone cases. According to their chief marketing officer, they use flexible, non-reactive batteries that can be bumped and banged without the risk of a chemical leak that might, "severely limit the future lineage" of the wearer. The designers actually stitched the batteries into the leather, so that does mean you’ll have to remember to plug your belt in—the batteries needs to be charged in order to power your phone. But just remember to do that, and it’s smooth sailing.

According to their preliminary testing, the belts take about two and half hours to charge an iPhone 6, which is similar to the time it takes if the phone is plugged into the wall. All this is good news for anyone who has ever uttered the phrase, “My phone is about to die.”

The belts are available for preorder on the XOO site right now, with an expected ship date of July 2015.

