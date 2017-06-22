The Beauty of Perfectly Cubed Food

June 22, 2017

When we think of foods, we imagine not only its flavor but its appearance. It’s hard to think of a banana without thinking of its ridiculous shape. Or a pineapple without its spikes. Or maybe I’m just in the mood for a tropical drink.

But a recent project by Dutch artists Lernert and Sander does an amazing job of forcing us to rethink the appearance of our food. For their project called Cubes, which will be part of an upcoming documentary for the newspaper De Volkskrant, they cut 98 different foods into perfect 2.5-centimeter cubes.

Interestingly, many of the edible items are still instantly recognizable. A kiwi pops out due to its distinct color and seeds. Same with pomegranate. Salmon always looks like salmon, because unlike fruits and vegetables, we tend to think of the flesh—not the animal—when we picture it. Other items are far more indistinct: Is that white cube feta or sugar or daikon? It’s hard to tell.

If the image intrigues you, the artists are selling a limited run of prints on their site for €500 (about $570). You can hang it on your wall and play this guessing game for hours.

