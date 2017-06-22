Beautiful Food Art by the Spoonful

Bigger is not always better. Sometimes gorgeous, detailed images can be smaller than a bite of soup. Iona Vanc, an architect from Arad, Romania, creates edible masterpieces right on the surface of a teaspoon. From her landscapes to her idyllic scenes to her portraits of pop culture icons, Vanc is a true master of these tiny, silver canvasses.

This is far from Vanc's first foray into the world of food art. Her passion for edible images began in March of 2014 with her project "Chocolate Equals Love," a series of images showing adorably romantic silhouettes arranged out of chocolate crumbs. From there, Vanc continued her interest in chocolate with a series of cocoa art powder portraits and landscapes. Vanc has also created cowboy portraits out of variegated corncobs, formed Christmas scenes out of dinners and carved snowmen out of Oreo cream.

It's no surprise that Vanc's formal training is in architecture: These images, many of which involve layers of minute details, are constructed on the curved surface of the spoon, which requires a lot of skill in building and structure.

To keep up with Vanc's imaginative work, follow her on Instagram and Behance. Here are a few of our favorites:

A photo posted by Ioana (@ioanavanc) on Jun 30, 2015 at 2:08am PDT

A photo posted by Ioana (@ioanavanc) on Jul 21, 2015 at 11:47pm PDT

A photo posted by Ioana (@ioanavanc) on Jun 9, 2015 at 1:49am PDT

Related: This Is the Most Impressive Watermelon Work We've Ever Seen

Adorable T-Shirts Reveal What Food Does in Its Spare Time

These Cheesecakes Will Help You Find Inner Peace