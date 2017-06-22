Bangkok's Best Restaurants for Groups

Dining out in large groups is enjoyable but can be a total headache. Organizing times, finding a place to accommodate everyone where people actually want to eat and then the nightmare: the dividing of the bill. Of all the places we have traveled, Bangkok is one of the most accommodating citties for large groups. Restaurateurs won’t limit large parties to a pared-down menu or frown upon split checks, which makes the near-impossible task of finding a group-friendly spot less of a pain. So next time you’re planning a celebratory fête or a big get-together, consider one of these top-notch spots to impress your crew.

Spring & Summer are two separate modern eateries designed from salvaged homes. The super-sleek design with an emphasis on greenery provides a lush garden filled with roomy cushions for groups to gather al fresco. Spring, a 1950s retro house, can hold 150 people, but more moderately sized groups will still find the staff accommodating for drink orders and split checks. The modern Asian dishes rank among the best in the city and are (surprisingly) timed to serve the group at once. Head to Summer for chocolatey desserts after dinner.

If you were to transport an outdoor German beer garden into the middle of Bangkok, the result would be this tongue-twister indoor-outdoor restaurant. Order family-style and sample some insanely spicy Thai dishes as waitresses happily roll over beer towers for the group and live music plays most nights.

It’s a win-win at Sra Bua—not only do they have the space to host a large group, it is arguably one of the best Thai restaurants in the city—in fact, it is the only Thai restaurant in the world with a Michelin star. Your group will be blown away by the modern interpretation of Thai cuisine like mango sticky rice covered in a coconut nitrogen ball that explodes when warm syrup is poured over it.

Dishes at The Local hit each essential descriptor of Thai food: sweet, salty, sour and spicy with a menu that leans heavy on family recipes and authentic flavors. The restaurant is a traditional teak home that offers multiple private rooms for you to choose from. Your group can feast on Gang Lun Juan—an aromatic dish of beef, garlic and herbs—while sipping on a Tom Yum Martini garnished with chile pepper.

Thanks to a large Japanese population in Bangkok, the Japanese food in the city rivals top restaurants in Tokyo. One of the best places to indulge in this cuisine is a private dining room at Zuma that serves authentic but untraditional cuisine. Order dishes the izakaya (family-style) way and let people pick from menu standouts like thinly sliced seabass with yuzu truffle oil or spicy beef tenderloin with red chile and sweet soy.

