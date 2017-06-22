The Awesome Shoes From 'Back to the Future' Could Come Out This Year

Yes, we know: It’s 2015—the year Marty McFly traveled to in Back to the Future Part II—and, no, despite the Internet’s insistence that we should, we don’t dress like people in that movie.

Part of the Back to the Future Part II obsession probably stems from the fact that a lot of what that movie predicted we’d see in 2015 was pretty cool. Hoverboards, which are starting to be a thing now, were an obvious childhood favorite. But the self-lacing shoes worn by the people of the future also have a cult following.

Known as Nike MAGs, the shoes could be closer to reality than ever before. It recently came to light that, last year, Nike filed a patent on the self-lacing technology, which is now called “Power Laces.” And according to Nice Kicks, Tinker Hatfield—the man who designed the Air MAG in the movie—is working as hard as possible to make the shoes available this year. With all the technological marvels around us, it’s not hard to believe Nike could make self-lacing shoes, but it is hard to believe it took them this long.

For those who could have sworn the shoes had already seen the light of day, Laughing Squid reminds us that, yes, 1,500 pairs of the sneakers were auctioned off back in 2011 as part of a fundraiser for the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson Research. But those were just movie prop replicas: They didn’t have the Power Laces.

As Hatfield himself was quoted as saying, there are still “11 and two-thirds months left in 2015.” Yes, the clock is definitely ticking. Keep your optimism alive.

