The Avalon Hotel Is Just One More Reason to Hit Palm Springs This Summer

No longer just a winter escape for elderly snowbirds who spend their days on the golf course, Palm Springs is going through a serious reinvention. Case in point: the new Avalon Hotel. Desert relaxation, delicious food and service from a hip staff decked out in Uniqlo uniforms and Vans; the just-opened Avalon is our idea of a great time.

Here's what to do once you get there.

EAT

Acclaimed Palm Springs-based restaurateur Tara Lazar (Cheeky’s, Birba, Mr. Lyons) has set up shop at Chi Chi with a menu of soulful, health-forward ingredients, and Latin influences.

Order a classic Pisco Sour (made with bitters from the hotel's citrus garden) venturing on to Argentinian churrasco-inspired salads layered with grapefruit and oranges grown on the property, pearled fregola pasta and topped with red onion, fennel, basil, and mint.

STAY

Interior design star Kelly Wearstler decked out the 67-room hotel's neutral white backdrop with the brilliantly haphazard color splashes of a prized Jackson Pollock.

Book one of two party-friendly, on-site villas which come with their own kitchens, outdoor patios, and fireplaces. Or opt for a quieter stay in one of the single-room Wetherly suites, which sleep up to four.

DO

You're in the desert. Chill. Book quality time (and by that we mean lunar-based facials, herb-infused massages and private guided meditations) at Estrella Spa. They offer guided hikes and life coaching, too.

But should you find yourself at Avalon, we'll assume you're already on the right track.