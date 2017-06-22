This Authentic Cronut Shard Necklace Is the Ultimate Expression of Valentine’s Day Love

Attention Cronut Crazies: This Valentine’s Day you can take a little bit of the pastry magic home with you and you don’t even have to get up at six in the morning to wait in line for it. In partnership with Virgin and with the help of jewelry deigner Gabriel Urist, chef Dominique Ansel has made exactly 100 Cronut necklaces. Out of real Cronuts. They are custom-made capsules that contain brass-coated Cronut flakes.

50 are reserved for New Yorkers and 50 will be overnighted across the country and each necklace will come with two limited-edition Cronuts topped with cherry blossom ganache and filled with sour cherry jam.

If your lover happens to be a Cronut fiend, the only way to get them a necklace is to use the new Virgin Mega app’s virtual line. Just download the app here (Android users go here) and reserve your spot in the Cronut line. One feature of the app lets users get a better spot by interacting with other people who are waiting in line. If you’re in the first 100 slots when the sale starts on Wednesday, the Cronut bling is yours.

The package goes on sale for $100 on Wednesday at 3 pm EST and a portion of every sale goes to the Food Bank for New York City, which works to fight hunger in the five boroughs..

If you miss out you’ll just have to wait in the real Cronut line, save crumbs and have them preserved in metals on your own time.

Related: Inside the Makings of Cronut Hysteria

Cronut God Dominique Ansel's Latest Hit: Waffle Ice Cream Covered in Coffee

World Famous Pastry Chef Survives on Espresso, Cronut Nibbles and Passion