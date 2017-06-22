Artist Realistically Paints Food to Look Exactly Like Other Food

In the world of Japanese artist Hikaro Cho, not all foods are as they seem. You can peel a cucumber with your bare hands…because it’s actually a banana. You can bite right into that orange, rind and all…because it’s actually a tomato. Be careful handling that eggplant…it’s actually an egg.

Cho—a 21-year-old artist who is currently a student at the Musashino Art University in Tokyo—has garnered some Internet attention for her wild-looking art of foods painted to look surprisingly like other foods. All the items above are real works: a banana meticulously painted to look as green and textured as a cucumber. A tomato that looks like it would fit in better with breakfast than in a sauce.

It’s a fun and unique way to look at the things we eat and think about how appearance shapes the way we perceive them. It would also be a fun way to prank a friend, though I’m not sure how heathy all that paint would be in their digestive system.

[h/t Foodbeast]

