Artist Intricately Re-creates Masterpieces Inside Eggshells

You’ve never seen Starry Night like this before. Turkish artist Süreyya Noyan re-creates history’s greatest works of art inside the shells of cracked eggs. These incredibly delicate works begin when Noyan cracks a window into an egg and carefully discards its insides. Then, with detail brushes, artist pens and occasionally even pencil, Noyyan delicately creates her works of art in the incredibly fragile eggshells.

Noyan has represented major moments in art history from around the world in her unbelievably detailed micropaintings. From Western works like Vincent Van Gogh’s Starry Night to Eastern masterpieces like Katsushika Hokusai’s The Great Wave off Kanagawa, Noyan’s work spans civilizations. The detail in the patterns of Gustav Klimt’s The Kiss will blow you away, and the expressionist anxiety Noyan manages to capture in her re-creation of Edvard Munch’s The Scream is almost unbelievable.

Noyyan studied sculpture at the Dokuz Eylül University School of Fine Arts. She comes from Mardin, a city right at Turkey’s border with Syria. As such, much of her work has a political bent, paying tribute to victims of Syrian civil wars, calling attention to mass killings, and more. But even when she’s not taking a political stand, her cultural heritage comes through in all her work. Beyond re-creating masterpieces, Noyyan also uses her eggshell art as a medium to pay tribute to her cultural monuments: the Hagia Sophia, the Ishak Pasha Palace, the Ortaköy Mosque, and Mardin’s own skyline among them.

