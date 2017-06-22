Is Anyone Lovin’ the Big Mac Wardrobe?

It takes a special person to adorn themselves head to toe in Big Macs. Maybe "special" is the wrong word—it takes a crazy person to adorn themselves head to toe in Big Macs. But for those who have no sense of shame about their proclivity for dining under the golden arches, there is a new line of clothing just for you.

McDonalds Sweden has launched a fashion line of Big Mac-inspired wear. It all started with the fast food giant teaming up with the Swedish Alpine and Cross Country Ski Team to create a line of burger thermals. McDonalds debuted the collection on Tuesday, which includes rain boots, raincoats, thermal jogging pants (which seems like an oxymoron) and even a Big Mac doggie sweater, so you can embarrass your dog on Instagram. The project will help a good cause: All profits from the raincoat and boots benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

If you want to go full-on Super Size Me, once you’re done burger-branding your wardrobe you can cover your home with Big Mac wallpaper and sleep on burger sheets. Now if only there was a side of fries pillowcase. Oh wait.

