Amazon to Test Delivery to the Trunks of Customers’ Cars

We’ve all been there—excitedly heading home to unbox our latest Amazon order, only to find a little pink slip saying they couldn’t deliver it because no one was home. Well, now Amazon is testing a fix for this issue by delivering packages directly to customers’ car trunks.

In a unique partnership between Amazon, delivery service DHL and carmaker Audi, the online retail giant will put packages directly in the trunks of some customers' Audis in May. The trial will only be open to a select group of Amazon Prime members in Munich, and customers must have an Internet-connected Audi to participate. Amazon claims that if the test run works, they’d like to roll out the service internationally.

How is it all going down? According to the Wall Street Journal, customers set the approximate location of their car and a window of time. Then, thanks to the wonders of Internet connectivity, DHL get electronic access to the purchaser’s vehicle, and packages are left in the trunk.

It’s an interesting concept, with trunks possibly serving as a somewhat more secure drop-off point than just leaving packages on your doorstep. Though you have to wonder, if Amazon can’t always get packages delivered to your house, and your house has been at the same spot for 50 years, how adept will they be when it comes to finding a moving target?

