9 of The Most Incredible Must-Visit Beaches

This post originally appeared on PureWow.com.

Remind yourself how magical our planet is by feasting your eyes on these nine supremely beautiful beaches.

1. Scala dei Turchi, Sicily, Italy

This stunning beach trades sand for a smooth, white, erosion-terraced cliff face.



2. Starfish Beach, South Island, New Zealand

Formally known as Motukiekie Beach, at low tide this rocky spot boasts dramatic tidal pools and starfish as far as the eye can see.



3. Musha Cay, Bahamas

This pristine two-mile-long sand bar offers warm, shallow waters and endless electric-blue views. (P.S. It's near David Copperfield's private island.)



​4. Trá an Dóilín, Galway, Ireland

Aptly translating to "Coral Strand" in English, this fascinating stretch of Irish coast is comprised of fine--and extremely rare--coralline algae.



5. Rainbow Beach, Queensland, Australia

Vibrant rainbow-colored sand dunes hug the beaches of this gorgeous coastal town.



6. Glass Beach, California

Years of pounding surf and many clean-up efforts have turned this former dumping ground into a magical seaglass mecca.



7. Star Sand Beach, Okinawa, Japan

The "sand" at this beach looks like tiny, beautiful stars. But those stars are actually exoskeletons of marine protozoans dating back 550 million years.



8. Pink Sand Beach, Harbour Island, Bahamas

The dreamy, powder pink beaches of Harbour Island are the result of microscopic rose-hued animals that wash ashore from the surrounding reefs and ocean floor.



9. Punalu'u Beach, Hawaii

This striking, ink-black beach is the product of lava flowing into the ocean and then exploding as it cools. Terrifying? Yes. But also insanely awesome.



