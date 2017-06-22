9 Gorgeous Restaurants We Want to Live In

This piece originally appeared on Domainehome.com.
We find interior design inspiration everywhere… in films and on television, in architecture, in magazines, and during our travels. The list goes on. But one place we often find ourselves inspired is restaurants. There are natural similarities between culinary spaces and our homes. Restaurants have dining rooms and bars, sitting areas, coat racks, and bathrooms—if we didn't need a bedroom and a shower, we'd be tempted to move right in!
1. Duddell's in Hong Kong
PHOTO: Robert Holden
Designed by Studio Ilse, the lounge in Hong Kong restaurant Duddell's does it for us in so many ways: great rugs, sculptural furniture, and perfect color choices.
2. Farmshop in Marin County
PHOTO: Mariko Reed
The modern rustic sitting area in Farmshop Marin, designed by sought-after design firm Commune, is one we would literally move right into.
3. Galli Restaurant in New York City
PHOTO: Nicole Franzen
We're coveting the tropical wallpaper chosen by Karen Gallo for her design of SoHo restaurant Galli.
4. Josephine House in Austin
PHOTO: Clayton and Little
The marble bar at this farmhouse-inspired hot spot hasn't escaped our memory since we first saw it two years ago.
5. Malamén in Mexico City
PHOTO: Jaime Navarro
The gallery wall at Mexico City's Malamén, designed by Ricardo Casas Design, is totally on-point with its vintage photography, metallic touches, charming illustrations, and intriguing sculptural objects.
6. The Musket Room in New York City
PHOTO: Emily Andrews
New Zealand-inspired neighborhood spot The Musket Room in Manhattan's Nolita neighborhood won us over with its handsome walnut and ocean blue leather seating. We'd love to design a cozy library with those materials.
7. Petit Trois in Los Angeles
PHOTO: Chris Patey
The turquoise-and-black tile in the bathroom of Petit Trois, designed by Domaine's own editor-at-large Estee Stanley, manages to be both elegant and fun.
8. PUMP Restaurant in Los Angeles
PHOTO: Justin Coit
We loved the salvaged wood touches Lisa Vanderpump added to her West Hollywood restaurant, PUMP.
9. The Upsider in New York City
PHOTO: Reid Rolls
Our hearts skipped a beat when we saw the custom brass and leather stools Zachary Lynd designed for his Midtown East restaurant, The Upsider.
