8 Ways to Make This Your Best Super Bowl Party Yet

This piece originally appeared on Domainehome.com.
The big game is this weekend and whether you’re a football fan or just looking forward to the commercials and Katy Perry’s halftime show, the Super Bowl is always a great excuse to throw a party. If you’re hosting this year’s event, try the below ideas to make sure your Super Bowl party is a winner.
1. Set Up a Beer Tasting
PHOTO: Poppy & Blush for Evite Gatherings
Need an activity for die-hards and non-football fanatics alike? Set up a beer tasting so guests can sample a variety of craft brews and ciders. We love how this one was done on black paper with white markings, mimicking a locker room chalkboard.
Head to Evite Gatherings to learn more.
2. Serve Drinks on Turf Coasters
PHOTO: The Cooking Channel
These cute and functional Astroturf-inspired coasters look like they were ripped directly from the playing field. We love the textured, whimsical element they’ll bring to your set-up.
Head to Make Life Lovely to learn how to make your own.
3. Use a Vintage Trophy as a Vase
PHOTO: Terrain
We believe every event should have some sort of flowers or greenery. To make your arrangement feel football-appropriate, opt for simple blooms in a vintage trophy. No trophy of your own lying around? We love this version from Terrain.
4. Upgrade Your Basic Tablecloth
PHOTO: The Cooking Channel
If you’re planning a buffet spread, pick up a football-themed runner to lay over your usual go-to tablecloth for an extra dose of flair.
PHOTO: Oriental Trading Football Field Tablecloth Roll ($21)
5. Set Up a Photo Booth
PHOTO: via Etsy
Everyone loves a photo booth at a wedding or soirée, so why not bring the same silly fun to your Super Bowl party with this set of perfect props? Place them next to a wall decorated with a banner backdrop, and include a small sign to encourage guests to get their game faces on.
PHOTO: Etsy Touchdown Banner ($24)
6. Play Commercial Bingo
PHOTO: Hello Love Photography for Style Me Pretty
If football bores you and you’re just in it for the commercials, make a game of it and pass out these printable cards to play bingo during the breaks.
Get the printable at Style Me Pretty.
7. DIY Some Festive Favors
PHOTO: Camille Styles
We love to use these handmade football cascarones (translation: confetti eggs) for a fun way to celebrate when your team scores. Great for kids, this DIY project is sure to be a big hit.
8. Choose Cheeky Displays for Your Buffet
PHOTO: Hostess with the Mostess
Play off the yellow penalty flags the referees throw and display bright yellow cocktail and dinner napkins in buckets and baskets labeled “penalty flags.” Big football fans are sure to get a chuckle out of this one.
