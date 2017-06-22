8 Ways to Make This Your Best Super Bowl Party Yet

This piece originally appeared on Domainehome.com.

The big game is this weekend and whether you’re a football fan or just looking forward to the commercials and Katy Perry’s halftime show, the Super Bowl is always a great excuse to throw a party. If you’re hosting this year’s event, try the below ideas to make sure your Super Bowl party is a winner.

1. Set Up a Beer Tasting



PHOTO: Poppy & Blush for Evite Gatherings

Need an activity for die-hards and non-football fanatics alike? Set up a beer tasting so guests can sample a variety of craft brews and ciders. We love how this one was done on black paper with white markings, mimicking a locker room chalkboard.

Head to Evite Gatherings to learn more.

2. Serve Drinks on Turf Coasters



PHOTO: The Cooking Channel

These cute and functional Astroturf-inspired coasters look like they were ripped directly from the playing field. We love the textured, whimsical element they’ll bring to your set-up.

Head to Make Life Lovely to learn how to make your own.

3. Use a Vintage Trophy as a Vase

PHOTO: Terrain

We believe every event should have some sort of flowers or greenery. To make your arrangement feel football-appropriate, opt for simple blooms in a vintage trophy. No trophy of your own lying around? We love this version from Terrain.

4. Upgrade Your Basic Tablecloth



PHOTO: The Cooking Channel

If you’re planning a buffet spread, pick up a football-themed runner to lay over your usual go-to tablecloth for an extra dose of flair.



PHOTO: Oriental Trading Football Field Tablecloth Roll ($21)

5. Set Up a Photo Booth



PHOTO: via Etsy

Everyone loves a photo booth at a wedding or soirée, so why not bring the same silly fun to your Super Bowl party with this set of perfect props? Place them next to a wall decorated with a banner backdrop, and include a small sign to encourage guests to get their game faces on.

PHOTO: Etsy Touchdown Banner ($24)

6. Play Commercial Bingo



PHOTO: Hello Love Photography for Style Me Pretty

If football bores you and you’re just in it for the commercials, make a game of it and pass out these printable cards to play bingo during the breaks.

Get the printable at Style Me Pretty.



PHOTO: Camille Styles

We love to use these handmade football cascarones (translation: confetti eggs) for a fun way to celebrate when your team scores. Great for kids, this DIY project is sure to be a big hit.



PHOTO: Hostess with the Mostess

Play off the yellow penalty flags the referees throw and display bright yellow cocktail and dinner napkins in buckets and baskets labeled “penalty flags.” Big football fans are sure to get a chuckle out of this one.

Related: Virtually Travel The Globe

8 Celebrities Crushing Karaoke

The Only Handbag You Need