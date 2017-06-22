8 Ways to Bring Super Bowl Star Left Shark Into Your Kitchen

Did everyone see the most exciting moment of yesterday’s Super Bowl? It’s hard to eclipse what was legitimately one of the most thrilling sporting events of this millennium, but somehow a guy dressed as a shark furry stole the show.

The mysterious Left Shark took the world by storm at halftime with his less than enthusiastic facial expression and totally confused movements accompanying Katy Perry’s "Teenage Dream."

In this era of short attention spans in which people constantly demand to know “what’s next,” it’s easy for important characters like Left Shark to get forgotten quickly. But you can remember him always by picking up one of these (Left) Shark-themed gadgets for your kitchen.

