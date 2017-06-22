8 Stylish Ways to Transform Your Patio

This article originally appeared on Purewow.com.

Even if you’re not convinced the snow will ever abate, we promise it will. And you’ll want to make use of your outdoor space right away. So herewith, our top pieces—some of them on sale—to spruce up your patio in anticipation of warmer days.

Made of durable fabric attached to lightweight but strong powder-coated steel, this shelter is easy to assemble. It comes with mosquito netting, but we love the idea of hanging inexpensive white sheets as gathered curtains instead. Home Depot ($299)

Photo: CENTSATIONAL GIRL

2. Bistro Set

Even the smallest of spaces can become a happy breakfasting spot with a matching table and chairs. Best of all, this set packs flat for easy storage. Target ($95)

​Photo: JANNEL BEALS, HOUSE OF FIFTY

The Dude was right: Nothing brings together a room, even an outdoor one, like a great rug. This upbeat navy pattern hides foot traffic, and its polypropylene construction resists mildew and fading. Dash & Albert (from $41)

Forget that rough mesh. This hammock is handwoven of fabric and finished with crocheted details. No tree to hang it from? Invest in a stand for about $100 extra. Wayfair ($109)

5. Dog Hammock

Why should you be the only one to enjoy breezes under your bum? An elevated dog bed ensures your best friend is as comfy as you are. Walmart ($27)

6. Pendant Light

We like the idea of a pair of these marking the perimeter of your covered deck; call an electrician to install them along with dimmer switches to that you can enjoy your outdoor space after hours. Pottery Barn ($239)

​7. Offset Umbrella

The preferred way of throwing shade at resorts worldwide is an adjustable umbrella. This versatile item can protect a seating arrangement or a dining table without requiring an unsightly pole in the middle. Hayneedle ($109)

​8. Throw Pillows

Just like in your living room, there’s no better way to refresh a space than with a few new pillows. For that pro-decorator look, order a slew, including a couch bolster, in coordinating colors and patterns. Crate & Barrel (from $39)

Related: Virtually Travel The Globe

8 Celebrities Crushing Karaoke

The Only Handbag You Need