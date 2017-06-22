8 Modern Menorahs for Hanukkah

There's still a place in your home (and heart) for the old-school menorah that Bubbe brought over from Europe, but these sleek centerpieces are perfect for those looking to create new holiday traditions. In materials ranging from clear acrylic to polished nickel, here are eight modern menorahs for a stylish Hanukkah.

This modern menorah is made with see-through acrylic and accented with silver metal holders.

© West Elm

Made in Brooklyn and inspired by molecular forms, this unique menorah is so cool you will want to have it on display all year round.

© ABC Carpet & Home

Sleek, hand-welded, polished nickel is perfect for minimalist décor.

© Gracious Home

This retro menorah is made with walnut and adds a touch of sophistication to the holidays.

© West Elm

Handmade from recycled metal, no two menorahs are alike.

© ABC Carpet & Home

Antique bronze branches create a rustic candelabrum for Hanukkah.

© Gracious Home

Candles burn bright with this already-lit decorative menorah.

© Crate and Barrel

8. Menorah Placecard Holder, $4.95 each

Set these brass placecard holders out for your holiday feast.

© Crate and Barrel

Related: 8 Stylish Invitations for Your Holiday Party

7 Online Resources to Let Your Dominate the Holidays With the Lift of A Finger

How to Pair Cheese Like a Pro This Holiday Season