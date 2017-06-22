8 Incredibly Chic Home Bars to Inspire You

This piece originally appeared on Domainehome.com.

A symbol of merriment and revelry, the home bar is a dream come true for entertaining enthusiasts. Cocktail hour feels oh-so-enticing amidst a host of chic vintage bar carts and colorful architectural details. These inspired abodes are outfitted to the nines with impeccable design ideas to wet your whistle in style.

1. Rugged Handsome

PHOTO: Architectural Digest

George Clooney’s Mexican dwelling is well stocked with his own tequila label, Casamigos. Local artisan-crafted wood furniture and cool azure hues evoke a sense of serenity with a suave, masculine twist.

2. Focal Point

PHOTO: Monica Roy for Apartment Therapy

A stylish yet simple cart placed asymmetrically to powerful art makes for the perfect party nook. Elegant and unobtrusive, its an ideal choice to add interest in a smaller space.

3. Rhythm and Soul

PHOTO: The Selby for AD France

Cultured and as immensely well-curated as one would expect, Philippe Stark’s colorful take on a home bar is delightfully eclectic. The collection of champagne buckets and vintage finds feels equal parts soulful and genteel.

4. Stow Away

PHOTO: Amy Lau Design

An ingenious solution for tight quarters, this beautiful wall bar makes an opulent hideaway for spirits and elixirs. The sculptural wood design effortlessly marries form and function.

5. Island Vibes

PHOTO: William Waldron for Architectural Digest, design by Alessandra Branca

This Harbour Island retreat in the Bahamas, with its bold bold primary colors in maraschino cheery red and sky blue, is the epitome of good clean fun. The rattan furniture adds a plucky laid-back spirit.

6. Mirror Mirror

PHOTO: Lonny

Haven's Kitchen in NYC serves up cooking lessons and design inspiration alike within the walls of its dapper carriage house local. Lovely framed photographs and graphic prints add panache to shelves lined with serving glasses and bottles.

7. Moody Blues

PHOTO: ELLE Decor

A mobile bar cart may be used as portable entertainment center during parties or to call attention to iconic statement art while at rest. Barware and accessories in a complimentary color palette will tie in the harmonious, bold colors of the art.

8. Jewel Box

PHOTO: Diane von Furstenberg for The Rug Company

Decadent and glamorous mirrored wall paneling lends this home bar an opulent air of grace and allure. Diane von Furstenberg’s signature collection for The Rug Company exudes sex appeal and confidence.

