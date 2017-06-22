8 Amazing Hotel Bedrooms to Inspire Your Own

This piece originally appeared on Domainehome.com.

There is much to be gleaned from the wonderful world of hotel design. A grand hotel room possesses a sexy allure and a signature luxury that often walks the line between hip and timeless. Color, mood, and practicality intermix seamlessly, from grandiose residences to modern suites. As efficient as they are iconic, these suites are full of ideas that you can translate into your own home.

1. Wythe Hotel (pictured above)

The custom beds at Brooklyn’s Wythe Hotel, a converted former textile factory originally built in 1901, are designed by Dave Hollier Woodwork and Design, using reclaimed ceiling timbers. The rooms pay homage to the building's Old-World industrial roots with a clever modern twist. Graphic wallpaper, distinctive wood furnishings, and a brisk color palette lend an air of pure sophistication.

2. The Mondrian London

Sleek masculine grays add sexy tension to an exuberant pink accent throw. This elegant and alluring abode is edited and peppered with unique, modern details, from the oversize black lacquered mirror to quiet accessories.

3. The Bowery Hotel

The Bowery Hotel's iconic red blankets and throws are a nod to classic New York. Exposed brick walls, rich woods, and floral draperies with all the charm of an English garden bring about a clever mix of old and new. The vibe is as intoxicating and charismatic as the city itself.

4. The Nomad Hotel

A fresh take on the gallery wall, an eclectic selection of photographs and prints across the same horizon line adds visual interest and streamlined cool.

5. Playland Motel

Designed by artist Federico Saenz-Recio, this distinctive space is unexpected, architectural, and warm. The pared-down white linens and crisp furniture allow the artwork to take center stage. If walls could talk, we'd hope these might pass along an elaborate DIY tutorial.

6. The Connaught

Designer David Collins harmoniously integrates well-cultured décor and lush pastels in this calm space. The penthouse apartment at London's luxurious Connaught hotel is as polished and chic as its clientele. Plus, the soothing tones in shades of violet and gray are remarkably sublime.

7. Hotel Dylan

Two hours from the bustling Metropolis of NYC, Hotel Dylan is a countryside retreat with an eclectic, youthful voice. Colorful throw pillows and patterned, statement wallpaper feels energetic yet poised. The found, vintage style is grounded in neutrals, with effervescent pops of bright turquoise and cherry red accents.

8. Le Royal Monceau

Philippe Starck weaves his signature magic through the rooms and suites of Le Royal Monceau. In the heart of Paris, the color palette is appropriately romantic and divinely chic. Calming hues and lavish textures of velvet and marble evoke an ultra-luxurious mood.

