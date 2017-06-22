7 Tips for Wearing White in the Fall

Yes, the rule used to be that it was a serious no-no to wear white after Labor Day, but rules are meant to be broken—especially in fashion. Here are some more tips on how to rock white this fall.

1. Layer It

Impossibly Imperfect blogger Ashley Nelson tells FWx, “This fall I am all for the all-white look, particularly a sleek white suit, or layer shades of white with a great dress and a cozy sweater paired with boots.”

2. Fall Up Your White Pants

White denim makes the fall-to-winter transition so much easier, especially when paired with a black or tan ankle boot. Nelson says, “Wearing white this fall for me is about pairing my Frame high-waisted white flares with chunky sweaters or a great wool boyfriend blazer.”

3. Pair a White Dress with a Long Fall Coat

Dorie Golkin, co­founder of women’s workwear line Of Mercer, suggests looking for “a heavier fabric like tweed or a style with sleeves, like the Of Mercer Stanton Dress.” She also notes, "White pairs beautifully with earthy fall tones, so be bold with a bordeaux lip or layer on a camel cashmere coat.”

4. Rock a White or Cream Top

Cream or white sleeveless long sweaters are all the rage right now. They look great with a pair of white jeans and boots or black pants and heels.

5. Add a White Belt

A little afraid to go with a full white ensemble? Try a simple white accent like a belt, purse or scarf.

6. Pair White with Leather

Fall is about leather (we’ve been waiting all summer), so why not pair a great pair of leather pants with a white fitted turtleneck or sweater?

7. Sport a White Graphic Tee

You can never go wrong with a graphic tee, especially a witty one.

Related: Messy Eaters Can Finally Wear White Worry-Free

The Best Way to Bring Beer to Your Yoga Class

This Robo Stylist App Will Help You Dress for Weather and Dates