7 Spa Treatments Designed to Ease the Woes of Winter

This piece originally appeared on Travel + Leisure.

Despite the unusually warm weather in the U.S., winter is coming, and no amount of binge-watching Game of Thrones is going to stop it. To help you thaw out this holiday season, we rounded up seven spa treatments designed to help you look your best.

Cafe au Lait Massage, Ritz Carlton New Orleans

Warm your bones this winter with a Swedish massage inspired by coffee made the New Orleans way. The indulgent treatment works out any cold-weather kinks with the use of heating pads to soothe sore muscles, and peppermint, rosemary, and citrus essential oils to stimulate the senses. Pair with the Cafe au Lait Body Polish (a coffee ground scrub coupled with a moisturizing lotion) to make a day of it.

DryBar’s Mudslide Treatment

Between rough winds and harsh indoor heat, winter can do a number on your strands. Combat dryness (and hat hair) with DryBar’s Mudslide Treatment. An add-on to the salon’s signature blowout service, the Mudslide includes a 10-minute massage to stimulate your scalp, plus a reparative mask with hydrating ingredients like African mango butter, moringa seed oil, and yuzu oil for shine.

HeyDay Facial

Between the end-of-year work crunch, Christmas shopping, and a full calendar of holiday parties, who has time for an hour-long facial? Pop byHeyDay in New York’s Flatiron neighborhood for a treatment designed to get winter-ravaged skin glowing in just 30 minutes.

Mandarin Oriental Boston De-Stress Mind Body Wrap

Celebrate the history of the Christmas holiday with this body wrap, which incorporates old-school frankincense. The essential oil blends with lavender and chamomile to restore the mind (and body) during the most hectic time of the year.

Hotel Terra Spiced Cocoa Berry Facial

Have a chocoholic on your shopping list this year? Consider gifting Hotel Terra's Spiced Cocoa Berry Facial, a two-part treatment that uses a raspberry mask to refine pores followed by a deeply hydrating, antioxidant-rich chocolate mousse to restore moisture.

Bliss Hot Milk and Almond Pedicure

Even if you hide them in boots all winter, your toes still deserve to be pampered. Treat your tootsies to a steamed milk and almond oil soak followed by a softening scrub, and a perfect pedicure.

Setai Herbal Hibernation

While true hibernation might be impossible for us non-bears, The Setai on Wall Street offers the next best thing: an “herbal hibernation” package. Start by soaking in a tub filled to the brim with botanical oils, therapeutic herbs, and rich milk to ease muscles and calm the mind. Then, hop on the massage table for an enzyme face mask and gentle exfoliating body scrub, and finish the hour-and-a-half long treatment with a heated wrap filled with hydrating, nutrient-rich Dead Sea mud.

