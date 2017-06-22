7 Must Haves to Stay Cozy on Cold Days

This piece originally appeared on Domainehome.com.

A snow day is a state of mind. It's an added bonus if the pretty white stuff actually happens to be falling outside, but any day that involves sleeping in, snuggling under the covers, and spending hours in your pajamas watching movies is a snow day in our book.

Since we happen to be pretty big fans of at-home hibernation, we gathered up some of the essentials that make snow days so special. From a furry sleep mask to the cutest hot cocoa mug ever, stockpile these items now so you won't need to leave the house for anything next time you’re in a snow day state of mind!

1. A Faux Fur Blanket

Kennebunk Home Faux Fur Throw ($99)

2. A Fuzzy Luxe Sleep Mask

Sonoma Lavender Timber Sleep Mask ($18)

3. An Instagram-Worthy Hot Chocolate Mug

4040 Locust Antler Mug ($14)

4. Classic Hot Chocolate Mix

Williams-Sonoma Class Hot Chocolate ($22 and up)

5. A Robe to Take the Place of Clothes

SHOP

Pottery Barn Hotel Piped Trim Robe ($84 and up)

6. A Candle That Smells Like Winter

Volupsa Suede Blanc Candle ($27)

7. Cashmere Slippers

Arlotta Cashmere Slide Slippers ($80)

Related: 19 Reasons Why You Need a Fiddle Leaf Fig Tree

How to Make French Aioli

Get Inspired by This Black and White Home With Style