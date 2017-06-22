7 Easy Ways To Make Your Home Look Like It Is Out of A Magazine

This piece originally appeared on Domainehome.com.

Much to the chagrin of writers everywhere, imagery is more important than ever in this digital age. And a picture certainly speak a thousand words about your home. Whether you’re trying to snap the perfect Instagram, you want to ensure your house is full of photo ops at your next party, or you just want it to be camera-ready every day, there are a number of easy ways to make your home photogenic.

1. Let in Natural Light

There’s nothing like broad, sparkly daylight to give a room a gorgeous glow, so push back those curtains and let in the sunshine. Whether or not you’re planning to snap photos, it’ll feel like a Kodak moment. One of the biggest faux-pas of shooting interiors is to photograph a space with its lamps and light fixtures turned on: it causes an unsightly yellow cast. Instead, we recommend shooting in daylight or editing your exposure digitally.

2. Keep It Clean

Andrew Arthur

Celebrated interior designer Nate Berkus once said something so genius, yet so obvious, andwe wish people followed his advice more often. He advised: “The simplest [way to spruce up your home] is to clean your house—it costs you nothing!”. A super-easy way to make your home more photo ready is to wipe down your surfaces and pick up any messy odds and ends that are out of place. As he puts it: “You can’t have a beautifully designed space if you can’t see the furniture and surfaces in your home.”

3. Bring in Fresh Flowers

It’s incredible what a few stems of fresh flowers will do for your home. The little burst of color and life that they offer can instantly take a room from easy-to-overlook to paparazzi-worthy.

4. Follow the Rule of Thirds

A visual art guideline, the rule of thirds proposes that an image should be imagined as divided into nine equal parts by two equally spaced horizontal lines and two equally spaced vertical lines (a simple grid)—and that important compositional elements should be placed along these lines or their intersections. Photographers, artists, and designers of all types use this rule of thumb when they are creating their composition, and you should too. When you’re arranging your furniture and decorative vignettes, picture this grid and how one might snap a shot of the space you’re arranging. What can you move around to create more balance? Are there two prominent pieces competing for attention? Is there enough negative space to let your main element shine?

5. Create Depth

Sometimes arranging accessories in a rigid, straight line is successful, but it is rare. More often than not, a vignette looks better if objects are a little off-kilter. So put that bowl just a few inches to the right of your table lamp rather than directly in front of or beside it. Staggering your accessories and art in this way to create depth can transform any surface from one that doesn’t seem to make sense to one that’s picture-perfect.

6. Bring Cohesion With a Color Theme

We like to have a variation of color in our interiors because color palettes that are too tight (i.e. that overuse one or two colors) can look dated. That said, it’s important to have at least one color theme that runs through a space. For instance, in this room which is mainly neutral, the color of the cognac leather Arne Jacobsen Egg Chair is echoed in the wood tones of the side table, and the soft paisley embroidery on the throw pillows picks up the blues in the painting above. Give your space a color current or theme like these and the camera will be begging to snap it.

7. Add Books

There’s no science to it, but there’s something about a stack of books that can give any space that perfect finishing touch. Feel like a tabletop or shelf in your home just isn’t drawing you in? Set a few interesting tomes there, and you’ve got an Instagram waiting to happen.

For more ways to style your home so it is camera ready, go to Domainehome.com.

