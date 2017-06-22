6 Celebrities Downing Burgers and Fried Stuff After the Golden Globes

We’ve never really cared for the whole carb hating thing. That’s why we were happy to see that this awards season, kicking off with the Golden Globes last night, there were plenty of celebrities who weren’t giving them up just to fit into their dresses. InStyle has a full rundown of the famous people who still binge on carbs, and some of them were out in full force last night. It turns out they are just like us. They also like eating Fatburger at midnight after drinking too much.

Related: A Homemade Big Mac Recipe to Keep You Out of the Drive-Thru Line

A Tiny Canadian Island Is Making Some of the World's Biggest Burgers

The Nasty McAlister is the Voltron of Hangover Foods