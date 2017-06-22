5 Totally Gorgeous Bedrooms Fit for Christian Grey

This piece originally appeared on Domainehome.com.

If you've yet to see the trailer for 50 Shades of Grey, let us enlighten you. It's steamy to say the least. And anyone who didn't understand why everyone felt so guilty reading it may have a better idea by now. Though, there is one thing Christian Grey should never be guilty of: his undeniably sexy color palette inspiration. A bedroom that incorporates multiple shades of gray, perhaps even 50, is an enchanting place to spend your nights. It creates a moody atmosphere and an air of sophistication. Here we've rounded up a few of our favorites. They may be missing a few of Grey's "necessities," but we think he would approve nonetheless.

Michele Bönan via Lonny

Romain Ricard (photographer and source)

via Forme

Douglas Friedman (photographer and source)

Douglas Friedman (photographer and source)

