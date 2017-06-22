5 Stunning Designs To Inspire Your Modern Dining Room

This piece originally appeared on Domainehome.com.

Despite what some may think, a modern home need not be cold and minimal. Juxtapose a techy light fixture alongside organic woods and poppy colors and the result will be utterly arresting, unique, and, yes, modern! To ignite your imagination and inspire you to look at your dining room in a new light, we rounded up five favorites that have show-stopping modern style.

1. Exposed brick sets the tone for this midcentury-meets-industrial dining space.

PHOTO: Albert Vecerka

2. A high-contrast dining nook is highlighted by a wall of framed art and powerful pendant light in matte black.

PHOTO: Decor Demon

3. High-style meets cheerful optimism in this San Francisco dining space.

PHOTO: Angie Silvy

4. A mix of stately antiques and midcentury icons, plus the unmistakeable addition of modern art pieces, make this dining space wholly unique.

PHOTO: Eric Piasecki

5. An eye-catching light fixture and large-scale art make this slick dining room feel luxuriously high-style and eclectic at once.

PHOTO: Eric Laignel for Interior Design Magazine

