5 Reasons Culottes Are the Official Pants of Summer

It’s officially culotte season. If Kendall Jenner wears them, they are the real deal.

Like many other women’s trends, culottes were originally made popular by men. Upper-class men during the Middle Ages gallivanted about in culottes all the time—usually a nice silky pair that was tied right below the knees. Women appropriated the style during the Victorian era when they realized they could still look perfectly feminine in pants that looked like a skirt. But with culottes, they could do fun activities like biking or horseback riding and no one was the wiser. Now we are just wearing them because we can.

So how did these somewhat odd-looking hybrids become the official pants of the season? Here are a few reasons:

1. They work in the office.

Unlike a lot of other warm-weather trends, culottes are totally office-appropriate.

2. It’s a skirt but without all the hassle.

Skirts are great, but they can be a bit of a pain to wear. Walking over an air vent? Good luck. In culottes, you don’t have to worry about a Marilyn moment.

3. They are diverse.

They come in tons of different materials (even denim!), cuts and styles—so go crazy.

4. They give off a total retro vibe.

Yes, everyone wore them during the 1800s, but they were all the rage in the 1970s as well. So if you like a vintage look, these are the pants for you.

5. You don’t have to be a 6-­foot-tall model to look good in them.

Contrary to popular belief, petite ladies can pull off culottes as well. Try high-waisted ones with heels or platform sandals if you are on the shorter side.

Related: Farmer's Market Fashion Tips

5 Online Shopping Tricks That Will Save You Time and Money

How to Get Your Skin Summer Ready