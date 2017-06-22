5 Other Celebrities We Would Like to See with Food Lines

This week, Gwyneth Paltrow followed the footsteps of her good friend Beyoncé and started her own healthy food line.Though Paltrow’s collaboration with her equally healthy fitness trainer, Tracy Anderson, will include frosting shots, we all know it will mostly be different kinds of kale.

But it got us thinking about other food-forward celebs who could put together interesting food lines as well. Here are some we’d like to see:

1. Katie Holmes

The Dawson’s Creek actress developed a reputation for showing up to film sets with cupcakes for everyone, so maybe a sweet treats line by Katie Holmes is not far down the road?

2. Blake Lively

She already has a lifestyle site (Preserve) and just started designing dresses, so a food line is not far off for the aspiring cook who loves to make Christmas and Valentine’s Day cookies.

3. Aziz Ansari

The funny guy is often Instagramming delicious meals—not to mention the epic video of his dinner at the impossibly hard-to-get-into Wolvesmouth in Los Angeles. We are sure he could have some fun with a food line.

4. Jourdan Dunn

The model hosts "Well Dunn," on Jay­ Z's Life + Times and loves to cook! You can follow her on Instagram at @officialjdunn.

5. Mindy Kaling

The Mindy Project star has some rather eclectic tastes. Her favorite cuisine is Ethiopian, but she also just catered the wrap party of her show with Shamrock Shakes and Happy Meals. We’d like to see a line from her if for no other reason than to see what she would come up with.

