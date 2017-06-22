5 Chic DIY Ideas for Festive Holiday Décor

This piece originally appeared on Domainehome.com.

Want to introduce some holiday style into your home this month? Skip the store-bought décor and showcase something more meaningful with a one-of-a-kind DIY decoration. Entertaining expert Abby Larson, editor and founder of Style Me Pretty, shares a few gorgeous holiday DIY projects with us below. Read on to get inspired.

1. Bring the Outdoors In

Holly, seasonal greenery, and berries all feel so much like Christmas and finding sweet ways to update your holiday neutrals is an easy and decidedly chic way to decorate.

PHOTO: Elizabeth Messina

2. Wrap Your Packages With Purpose

Keeping your packages wrapped in like-minded patterns and colors will help create a design impact that might otherwise feel a bit messy. Think of your packages like moments of décor rather than individual gifts.

PHOTO: Elizabeth Messina

3. Holiday-ify Your Textiles

Swap out your standard pillows and throws for those that feel sparkly and snowy. Whether you make your own with this easy DIY or you have an arsenal of glittery pillows and soft throws, taking the time to change out your standards will instantly make your house feel holiday-ready.

PHOTO: Jenny Moloney

PHOTO: Elizabeth Messina

4. Dress Your Bar With Something Special

A great new bottle of bourbon, a pretty splurge-worthy Champagne. Something that feels like you could entertain at the drop of a hat.

PHOTO: Elizabeth Messina

5. Use Wreaths Creatively

They aren't just made to dress up your doors; wreaths are gorgeous used as centerpieces with a large pillar candle set inside, hung on gallery walls amidst your other artwork or draped over a faux deer head... because don't we all have faux deer heads gracing our walls?

PHOTO: Elizabeth Messina

