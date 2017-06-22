5 Breathtaking Ski Resorts to Visit Now

This piece originally appeared as 5 Dreamy U.S. Ski Resorts on PureWow.

Cold weather is infinitely better when spent in five-star comfort and, preferably, at a ski-out-your-front-door resort. Here, five luxe snowy locales to pin to your travel boards immediately.

1. Amangani, Wyoming

When it comes to breathtaking views, it just doesn't get better than Jackson Hole's Amangani. Perched on the East Gros Ventre Butte, the resort offers world-class skiing, horse-drawn sleigh rides in the National Elk Refuge and a heated quartzite pool, which acts as your front-row seat to panoramic vistas of the Grand Teton mountains.

2. The Arrabelle, Colorado

For a slice of old-school alpine European grandeur, look no further thanThe Arrabelle at Vail Square. Located just steps from Vail's famed Eagle Bahn gondola and offering endless views of the Rocky Mountains, this regal resort is a ski-bum's dream. (Bonus points for looking like a real life gingerbread palace.)

3. Stein Eriksen Lodge, Utah

Nestled mid-mountain in the Deer Valley resort, you will find this classic, upscale haunt. It's hard to take your eyes off the stunning snowcapped peaks and cozy, roaring stone hearths. But if you do, you might just see the lodge's namesake—the Norwegian Olympic medalist Stein Eriksen himself—milling about the property.

4. Sun Valley Lodge, Idaho

If opting for low-key Sun Valley, why not stay at America's very first ski resort destination? The Sun Valley lodge is currently undergoing a massive (but historically mindful) renovation and come June will feature a 20,000-square-foot salon/spa and spacious and modernly appointed guestrooms as added bonuses to the venue's long-standing charm.

5. Stowe Mountain Lodge, Vermont

Tucked into the base of Mount Mansfield lies the sprawling New England-style Stowe resort. Expect seamless ski-in, ski-out access to the slopes, superb farm-to-table cuisine and rooms with amenities like marble bathrooms, stone-framed fireplaces and floor-to-ceiling windows.

