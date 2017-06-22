The 5 Best Looks of the Emmys

Let's face it, the Emmys were all about the ladies. From the feminist-themed jokes ("Amy Schumer is funny — you know, for a person," quipped host Andy Samberg) to Viola Davis making history and Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Allison Janney both breaking records with their wins. And, of course, a huge part was the fashion, and last night did not disappoint. Here were some of the biggest trends on the Emmy carpet.

Pants

Quite a few ladies opted to wear pants, including many of the women on Mad Men. January Jones jumped on the jumpsuit trend in an emerald green Ulyana Sergeenko onesie. Her co­star Kiernan Shipka opted for a Dior Couture ensemble featuring a pale yellow off­the­shoulder peplum top and a pair of sleek black pants. It was perfectly young and stylish. A few rocked the tuxedo look, including Lisa Kudrow, Carrie Brownstein and Orphan Black’s Tatiana Maslany, in a Bouchra Jarrar Paris two­piece suit.

Off the Shoulder

All hail the off-the-shoulder neckline. It is this season’s crop top. It went straight from the runways to the red carpet. Notable ladies who gave us the shoulder included Sarah Paulson in custom Prabal Gurung and Sarah Hyland in a stunning burgundy Zac Posen gown.

Graphic Stripes

There were some very bold patterns sported on the carpet this year. Ellie Kemper led the charge in her gorgeous Naeem Khan. Zoe Kazan, Jaimie Alexander and Claire Danes in Prada were also on this trend train.

Pretty in Pink

Pink was a big color at the Emmys this year. Elisabeth Moss looked amazing in a very grand pink Oscar de la Renta dress while Orange Is the New Black’s Samira Wiley looked amazing in a fuchsia gown. Christine Baranski and Jessica Paré also rocked the look.

Halter Neckline

There were a lot of interesting necklines on the red carpet this year, but halters were one of the big ones. Amy Poehler, who lost for Parks and Recreation but still managed to steal the show, looked better than ever in a Michael Kors cutout halter dress. Uzo Aduba, Felicity Huffman and Joanne Froggatt also opted for halters.

