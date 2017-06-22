The 5 Best AirBnB Rentals in Paris Right Now

This article originally appeared on PureWow.com

This just in: New York is no longer the most popular destination on AirBnB. What city had the audacity to beat out the Big Apple? Paris, bien sur! Since the French legalized short-term rentals last March, more than 40,000 listings have appeared in the City of Light. To help you navigate this bounty of balconies, we gathered five of our favorites.

1. Perfectly Parisian

When in Paris, sometimes it’s best to just embrace the clichés. And this elegant two-bedroom in the Marais has them all: parquet floors, marble fireplaces, windows opening out onto a tiny, windy street. BYO beret and baguette.

​2. Bargain

Channel your inner Amélie and check out this bright Montmartre space, which sleeps four—for the price of a crowded hostel.

​3. Paging Pinterest

This colorful St. Germain flat is a bit of a splurge, but we loved the colorful décor so much, we started taking notes to incorporate in our own apartment. We’ll be seeing you again, Popham Design tiles.

4. Island Living

If you really want to be in the middle of things, check out this sweet spot on the Île Saint-Louis—the island smack in the middle of the Seine.

5. Best View

Oh, hello Eiffel Tower. Is that you perfectly framed in the window of this spacious pad? You don’t mind if we move in and gaze at you over breakfast on the terrace every day, do you?

