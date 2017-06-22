5 All-Inclusive Resorts That Aren't In The Caribbean

This piece originally appeared on Purewow.com.

The next time you're looking to book an all-inclusive getaway, think outside the Caribbean. Here are five resorts around the world to add to your travel wish list.

1. Ikos Oceania, Halkidiki, Greece

Five-star dinners? Check. Complimentary spa treatments? Check. Private beach along the Mediterranean Sea? Check, check. So many reasons to love this slice of Grecian paradise.

Beaches, smeaches. You can book a weeklong ski vacation at this South American escape, tucked in the middle of the Andes. Think no-wait ski lifts, outdoor pools and hot tubs and, most importantly, relaxation at every turn.

​Many of this resort's newly renovated rooms overlook the Arabian Sea. And it happens to be the hotel of choice for international diplomats and royalty from around the world. Insider tip: Make sure you book the full all-inclusive package that includes fine dining options.

4. Twin Farms, Vermont, United States

​This New England resort is the definition of charming. It offers roaring bonfires with s’mores, private picnic lunches and outdoor activities (hiking, snowshoeing, fly-fishing, kayaking, etc.)—without the expectation of tipping or hidden charges.

​OK, if you still want that Caribbean vibe without technically being in the Caribbean, this beachside resort's for you. Aqua bars, Zumba classes and 24-hour butler services await.

