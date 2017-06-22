11 Cyber Monday Travel Deals to Inspire Your Next Vacation

Our friends at Travel + Leisure have rounded up the best Cyber Monday travel deals.

Whether or not you fought the Black Friday crowds, there's a good chance you need a vacation. Cyber Monday is not only great for finding a true deal on gifts for everyone you couldn't check off on Friday, but it's also the perfect time to invest in your next vacation. After you're done shopping for everyone else, do yourself a favor and peruse our picks for the best travel deals out there on this fine Cyber Monday. (If you still need some gift-giving guidance, check out our holiday gift guides.)

Conestoga Ranch, Utah

Sleep under the stars at this high-end glamping resort. Get 25 percent off all early summer bookings at Conestoga Ranch using the code "cyber."

Offer valid for stays between May 13th through June 30th, 2016

Overlooking views of Bear Lake

Yoga tent, horseback riding, ATV excursions, and water sports

Puntacana Resort & Club

The first 10 lucky travelers to call Tortuga Bay at Puntacana Resort & Club on Cyber Monday at 10am will have the opportunity to book a room at 90 percent off—$100 as opposed to the usual $1,000.

10% discount on food, beverage, and spa offerings

Rate valid for three nights—additional nights available at discounted rate of $300 per night

Train Tickets in Europe

Heading to Europe next year? Beginning Black Friday, RailEurope will be offering five deals for travelers heading to Europe.

$30 free on a $300 Rail Europe Gift Card

$100 off bookings that include select already-on-sale Euail Passes and sightseeing tours

30% off Eurostar Standard Premier train tickets

$300 off First Class 2-adult Grand Train Tour of Switzerland Package

30% off First Class Swiss Travel e-Passes & Swiss Transfer e-Tickets

The Wellesley Hotel in London

Available both Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the Wellesley Hotel in London will be offering room rates starting at $480 per night—50 percent off the original rates—valid for stays between January 1st, 2016 and March 30th, 2016. Offer includes:

Afternoon Tea for Two

2 West-End theater tickets

Full English breakfast

Rhino Notching and Elephant Collaring in South Africa

andBeyond is offering travelers 50 percent off select experiences at the andBeyond Phinda Private Game Reserve. The offer is valid for trips between January 10th, 2016 and December 20th, 2016. Travelers have two options:

Rhino Notching: Prices start at $1,713 (original rates start at $3,425)

Elephant Collaring: Prices start at 1,998 (original rates start at $3,995)

The Resort at Pedregal, Cabo San Lucas

Travelers booking stays at The Resort at Pedregal between Friday, November 27th and Friday, December 4th will receive up to 40 percent off room rates.

Offer valid on hotel rooms, suites, residences, and Presidential Suites

Valid on travel between June 15th, 2016 and October 15, 2016

Three-night minimum stay, Sunday through Wednesday

Viceroy Hotel Group, Various Locations

Kicking off on Monday, November 30th, travelers will have 24 hours to access deals on nine hotels around the world (the savings will be public) in the Viceroy Hotel Group family. Here are the participating hotels:

L'Ermitage Beverly Hills: 35% off stays between December 1st, 2015 and September 30th, 2016

Viceroy Santa Monica: 35% off stays between November 30th, 2015 and June 30th, 2016

Hotel Zetta San Franciso: 25% off stays between December 1st, 2015 and September 30th, 2016

Viceroy Miami: 45% off stays between December 1st, 2015 and September 30th, 2016

Viceroy New York: 35% off stays between December 1st, 2015 and September 30th, 2016

Cassa Hotel New York: 35% off stays between December 1st, 2015 and September 30th, 2016

Viceroy Zihuatanejo: 45% off stays between March 1st, 2016 and May 31st, 2015

Viceroy Riviera Maya: 25% off stays between January 1st, 2016 and February 11, 2016, and April 4th, 2016 and May 29th, 2016

Sugar Beach, a Viceroy Resort: 25% off stays between December 18th, 2015 and December 24th, 2015, and June 1st, 2016 and October 31, 2016

Allegiant: 2-for-1 Flights to Telluride

Starting November 27th, skiers and riders from Los Angeles and Las Vegas looking for a holiday getaway to Telluride will get a free airline ticket when they buy one. One-way tickets start as low as $53, making it possible to snag two round-trip tickets for $110.

Available for flights to/from Las Vegas (LAS) and Los Angeles (LAX) non-stop from/to Telluride Montrose Regional Airport (MTJ)

Valid through March 27th, 2016

One round-trip ticket purchase is required to receive a complimentary ticket for an identical flight/itinerary

Canyon Ranch, Any Location

Canyon Ranch—a wellness and helath resort—is offering vouchers worth up to 20 percent off stays (with the purchase of a gift card) for travelers looking to detox after the holidays. Canyon Ranch has locations in Tucson, Arizona, Lenox, Massachusetts, and Kaplankaya, Turkey, as well as SpaClub in Las Vegas and on various cruise ships.

Vouchers can be used toward Canyon Ranch packages, additional service allowance to an existing Canyon Ranch package, retail purchases, or SpaDay purchases.

Hotel and Car Booking on Hotwire

On Cyber Monday, Hotwire—a website focused on last-minute travel—will offer customers email-exclusive savings in addition to the website's usual deals (including the website's Thanksgiving sale). Here's what to expect:

$100+ savings on hotel bookings

$25+ savings on car rentals

Luxury Travel with Abercrombie & Kent

Beginning on Cyber Monday, Abercrombie & Kent will offer up to 50 percent off luxury travel to destinations all around the world. Trips include:

South Africa Safari and Cape Town Private Journey: seven days from $3,095 (was $6,195)

Botswana Private Journey: eight days from $3,495 (was $6,595)

Beunos Aires, Iguazu & Rio Private Journey: eight days from $3,195 (was $5,295)

Chile Private Journey: eight days from $3,595 (was $5,295)

Galapagos Private Journey: eight days from $5,695 (was $7,795)

China Private Journey: eight days from $2,195 (was $3,495)

Thailand Private Journey: seven days from $1,495 (was $2,595)

India Private Journey: nine days from $2,495 (was $3,595)

Jordan Private Journey: seven days from $2,295 (was $3,395)

Berlin & Prague Private Journey: seven days from $2,595 (was $3,695)

Sri Lanka Private Journey: eight days from $2,695 (was $3,795)

Morocco Private Journey: seven days from $2,695 (was $3,795)

Myanmar Private Journey: seven days from $2,695 (was $3,795)

Moscow & St. Petersburg Private Journey: eight days from $2,895

Peru Private Journey: seven days from $3,495 (was $4,295)

Kenya Private Journey: eight days for $3,495 (was $4,595)

