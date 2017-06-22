10 Valentine's Day Cards to Buy For That Special Someone

This piece originally appeared on Domainehome.com.

Valentine's Day is fast approaching, so if you haven't already picked up a special card for your loved ones, it's high time. We've scoured the web for the best of the best, from cheeky, x-rated notes to pun-tastic illustrated stationery. Shop our top picks below now before you end up in the dog house. (You can thank us later.)

1. Mrs. John L. Strong I Only Have Eyes for You Card ($20)



2. Paperless Post Jam Card ($price upon request)



3. Hammerpress Soulmatey Card ($5)



4. Egg Press Let’s Get Knotty Card ($6)



5. Anemone Letterpress Hooked Up Letterpress Love Card ($5)



6. Little Low You’re My Person Card ($4)



8. Smock Paper Moon and Back Digital Foil Card ($5)



9. Smudge Ink Tin Can Telephone Love Card ($5)



10. SweetWater Letterpress I Love Your Face Card ($5)



