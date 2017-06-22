10 Valentine's Day Cards to Buy For That Special Someone

© SweetWater Letterpress / Domaine Home
Valentine's Day is fast approaching, so if you haven't already picked up a special card for your loved ones, it's high time. We've scoured the web for the best of the best, from cheeky, x-rated notes to pun-tastic illustrated stationery. Shop our top picks below now before you end up in the dog house. (You can thank us later.)
1. Mrs. John L. Strong I Only Have Eyes for You Card ($20)
2. Paperless Post Jam Card ($price upon request)
3. Hammerpress Soulmatey Card ($5)
4. Egg Press Let’s Get Knotty Card ($6)
5. Anemone Letterpress Hooked Up Letterpress Love Card ($5)
6. Little Low You’re My Person Card ($4)
7. Easy, Tiger X-Rated Card ($2)
8. Smock Paper Moon and Back Digital Foil Card ($5)
9. Smudge Ink Tin Can Telephone Love Card ($5)
10. SweetWater Letterpress I Love Your Face Card ($5)
