10 Valentine's Day Cards to Buy For That Special Someone

Julia Millay Walsh
June 22, 2017

Valentine's Day is fast approaching, so if you haven't already picked up a special card for your loved ones, it's high time. We've scoured the web for the best of the best, from cheeky, x-rated notes to pun-tastic illustrated stationery. Shop our top picks below now before you end up in the dog house. (You can thank us later.)

1. Mrs. John L. Strong I Only Have Eyes for You Card ($20) 


2. Paperless Post Jam Card ($price upon request) 


3. Hammerpress Soulmatey Card ($5) 


4. Egg Press Let’s Get Knotty Card ($6) 


5. Anemone Letterpress Hooked Up Letterpress Love Card ($5) 


6. Little Low You’re My Person Card ($4) 


7. Easy, Tiger X-Rated Card ($2) 


8. Smock Paper Moon and Back Digital Foil Card ($5) 


9. Smudge Ink Tin Can Telephone Love Card ($5) 


10. SweetWater Letterpress I Love Your Face Card ($5)


